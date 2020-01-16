Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Boosts Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management owned 0.09% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 33.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 375,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 30,220 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $473,000.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VSGX traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $54.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,340. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.99 and a 200 day moving average of $50.54. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $46.42 and a 12-month high of $54.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.3862 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.