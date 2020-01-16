Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Buys 5,141 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 29,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 721.4% during the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 50,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America set a $43.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.26.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $38.74. The company had a trading volume of 461,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,945,610. The firm has a market cap of $54.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.47. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $48.88.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.46%.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $792,741.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,155.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Simon Farrant sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $167,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,601.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,735 shares of company stock worth $3,762,614 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

