Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Grows Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 6.3% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,289,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,984,000 after purchasing an additional 252,350 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 13.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 8.3% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 115,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 8,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 9.9% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 403,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,631,000 after purchasing an additional 36,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WY. Bank of America cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Scotiabank set a $28.50 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.93.

WY stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.15. The company had a trading volume of 37,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,027. The firm has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12 month low of $22.35 and a 12 month high of $31.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.71.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 115.25%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

