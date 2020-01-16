Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,333 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. 61.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cfra cut shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen set a $83.00 price target on First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group set a $73.00 price target on First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.27.

First Solar stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.08. The stock had a trading volume of 79,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,441. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.30. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.77 and a fifty-two week high of $69.24.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.41 million. First Solar had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. The company’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Philip Dejong sold 11,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $634,877.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,140.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 16,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $870,556.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,104.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,289 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,809. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

