Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Reduces Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 37,757 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the third quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the second quarter worth $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the second quarter worth $75,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the third quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the third quarter worth $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.20 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

AMKR stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.20. 20,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,160. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 2.00.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 40,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $498,132.00. Also, EVP John Charles Stone sold 37,352 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $502,010.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,225.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,752 shares of company stock valued at $1,669,383 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

