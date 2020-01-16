Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 10,400 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 2.0% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 386,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,410,000 after acquiring an additional 117,833 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 41,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,202,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 17,788 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.97. The company had a trading volume of 22,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,449. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $29.45 and a 52 week high of $33.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.30.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.734 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

