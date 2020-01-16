Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 275 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 62.9% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $38,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $146.71. 1,171,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,396,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.49. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.75 and a fifty-two week high of $150.55. The stock has a market cap of $81.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $303,848.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at $303,848.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 4,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $611,907.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,122 shares of company stock valued at $13,083,041. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.44.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

