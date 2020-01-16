Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $255.57

Hargreaves Services plc (LON:HSP)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $255.57 and traded as high as $300.68. Hargreaves Services shares last traded at $301.00, with a volume of 6,452 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.02 million and a PE ratio of -20.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 290.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 255.91.

In other news, insider Gordon Frank Colenso Banham bought 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.81) per share, with a total value of £41,325 ($54,360.69).

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, sourcing, processing, blending, moving, and handling coal in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops and operates surface coal mines; provides earthworks and mining services to various projects; offers underground mining services, such as mining consultancy, contract services, and project management; and provides solid fuels to the industrial and power generation markets.

