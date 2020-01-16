Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.67

Shares of Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.67 and traded as low as $8.90. Harvest Capital Credit shares last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 1,251 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harvest Capital Credit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.67. The company has a quick ratio of 10.90, a current ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.64.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 million. Harvest Capital Credit had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 4.87%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Harvest Capital Credit Corp will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.79%. Harvest Capital Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.23%.

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Jolson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Harvest Capital Credit stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of Harvest Capital Credit worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

About Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP)

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

