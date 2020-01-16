HBW Advisory Services LLC Acquires 644 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,030 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,521,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,996 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 12.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,667,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,145,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749,613 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,910,865 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,145,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,077 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 36,379.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,648,680 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,919,183,000 after buying an additional 12,614,007 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 29.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,265,009 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,078,418,000 after buying an additional 1,646,325 shares during the period. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total transaction of $52,510.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,055,927. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.79, for a total value of $1,827,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 400,741 shares of company stock valued at $65,021,287 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $182.19. 1,799,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,443,347. The company has a market capitalization of $161.54 billion, a PE ratio of 125.65, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $137.87 and a 12-month high of $184.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cross Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up previously from $188.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.66.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

