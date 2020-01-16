HBW Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,497 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 31.5% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 799.3% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 38,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 34,192 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HDV traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,999. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.10 and a fifty-two week high of $98.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.34 and a 200-day moving average of $94.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.779 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%.

