HBW Advisory Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF accounts for 2.3% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 281.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period.

SPHD traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.22. 6,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,850. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.40. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $44.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.1547 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

