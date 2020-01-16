HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $980,000 Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 75.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,098 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,111,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,028 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 19.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,109,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,690,000 after acquiring an additional 499,752 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 830,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,200,000 after acquiring an additional 87,076 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 140.8% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 641,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,149,000 after acquiring an additional 375,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 573,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,634,000 after acquiring an additional 75,874 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LMBS stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.95. 11,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,676. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.89. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $52.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

