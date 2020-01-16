HBW Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 27,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 48,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 15,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJM traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.57. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,520. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.88 and a 12-month high of $24.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.38.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0931 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%.

