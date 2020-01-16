HBW Advisory Services LLC Invests $539,000 in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,731,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 77,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,164,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 264.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,000 after buying an additional 41,225 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 888.2% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 899,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,359,000 after buying an additional 808,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $222,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.89. The company had a trading volume of 6,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,810. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $72.03 and a 12 month high of $96.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1956 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

