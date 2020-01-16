HBW Advisory Services LLC Purchases 901 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,738 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Nike comprises about 1.4% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Nike during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,540,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of Nike by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management increased its position in shares of Nike by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 8,026 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nike by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,652 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 9,474 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Nike by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 22,664 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Nike in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Nike from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Consumer Edge began coverage on Nike in a research report on Friday, December 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.19.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,564,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,563,893. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.03 and its 200-day moving average is $90.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $160.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $77.07 and a 1-year high of $103.89.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.36%.

In other Nike news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.83, for a total transaction of $1,527,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 477,916 shares of company stock worth $46,659,474. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

