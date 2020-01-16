HC Wainwright Boosts Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Price Target to $26.00

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MBOT. ValuEngine lowered Microbot Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microbot Medical from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.

Microbot Medical stock opened at $11.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Microbot Medical has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $20.15.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). Equities research analysts forecast that Microbot Medical will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBOT. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Microbot Medical by 5.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 206,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 10,838 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Microbot Medical by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Microbot Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Microbot Medical by 77.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob and TipCAT micro-robotic technologies, is developing two product candidates, including the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; and a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope, which is used in colonoscopy procedures.

