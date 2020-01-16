HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,260,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the December 15th total of 3,980,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

NYSE HCA traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $147.58. 466,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,595. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.30. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $110.31 and a 52-week high of $150.17. The firm has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.92.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.10. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 173.49% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 16.38%.

In related news, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $866,212.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total value of $525,486.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,685,543.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,511 shares of company stock worth $6,592,095. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,650,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 4.7% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 372,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,802,000 after buying an additional 16,709 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Cibc Bank USA increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. ValuEngine raised HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.07.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

