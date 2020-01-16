Head-To-Head Contrast: Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) & Granite City Food & Brewery (NYSE:GCFB)

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) and Granite City Food & Brewery (OTCMKTS:GCFB) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Brinker International and Granite City Food & Brewery, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brinker International 2 9 11 0 2.41 Granite City Food & Brewery 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brinker International currently has a consensus price target of $46.75, suggesting a potential upside of 5.27%. Given Brinker International’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Brinker International is more favorable than Granite City Food & Brewery.

Risk and Volatility

Brinker International has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Granite City Food & Brewery has a beta of -3.89, indicating that its share price is 489% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Brinker International and Granite City Food & Brewery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brinker International 4.41% -19.76% 9.50% Granite City Food & Brewery N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brinker International and Granite City Food & Brewery’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brinker International $3.22 billion 0.52 $154.90 million $3.93 11.30 Granite City Food & Brewery $133.84 million 0.00 -$7.37 million N/A N/A

Brinker International has higher revenue and earnings than Granite City Food & Brewery.

Summary

Brinker International beats Granite City Food & Brewery on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names. The company was founded in 1975 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Granite City Food & Brewery

Granite City Food & Brewery, Ltd. operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's upscale casual dining restaurants include the Granite City Food & Brewery restaurant that offers various menu items and handcrafted beers, as well as other regional craft beers; and the Cadillac Ranch All American Bar & Grill restaurant that offers American cuisine, including homemade meatloaf and pasta dishes. As of December 26, 2017, it operated 32 Granite City restaurants in 13 states; and 4 Cadillac Ranch restaurants in 4 states. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota. Granite City Food & Brewery, Ltd. is a subsidiary of Concept Development Partners LLC.

