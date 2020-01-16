Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Sets New 52-Week High at $104.55

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $104.55 and last traded at $104.51, with a volume of 32529 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.95.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.50 and its 200-day moving average is $94.49.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.8014 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,753,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,068,000 after acquiring an additional 58,254 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 16.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,142,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,976,000 after buying an additional 158,006 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 14.7% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 1,073,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,723,000 after buying an additional 137,855 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter valued at about $75,863,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 237.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 725,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,920,000 after buying an additional 510,865 shares during the period.

About Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV)

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

