Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.11.

A number of research analysts have commented on HTA shares. Cfra lowered Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. TheStreet cut Healthcare Trust Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

In other news, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 195,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $5,717,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,341,714.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 3.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,739,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,724,000 after acquiring an additional 317,695 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 4,607.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,844,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741,860 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,125,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,156,000 after purchasing an additional 27,484 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 351.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,372,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,273,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,944,000 after purchasing an additional 471,948 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HTA traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.99. 177,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,266. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Healthcare Trust Of America has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $31.57.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.45 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust Of America will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Healthcare Trust Of America’s payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

