HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) Given a €53.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HLE. HSBC set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Nord/LB set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €44.69 ($51.96).

ETR HLE traded down €0.66 ($0.77) on Wednesday, reaching €45.84 ($53.30). 307,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,303. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.45. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a one year low of €34.14 ($39.70) and a one year high of €50.85 ($59.13). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion and a PE ratio of 8.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €49.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €44.14.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

