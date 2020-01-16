Hemenway Trust Co LLC Increases Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,320 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 3.3% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $23,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7,888.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,377,944 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,040,985,000 after acquiring an additional 12,222,999 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,525,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,640,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,601 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $158,475,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,977,787 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $332,821,000 after purchasing an additional 821,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $54,329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $1,691,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,521,983.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.42.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $87.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.56. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $68.80 and a twelve month high of $89.24. The firm has a market cap of $151.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.