Hemenway Trust Co LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPY stock opened at $328.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $319.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.52. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $259.96 and a 12-month high of $329.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

