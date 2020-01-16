Hemisphere Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:HMTV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hemisphere Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:HMTV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 152,400 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the December 15th total of 140,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

HMTV traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $14.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,721. Hemisphere Media Group has a 12-month low of $11.34 and a 12-month high of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.86.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $35.85 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 36,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Finally, Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. now owns 65,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 13,746 shares during the last quarter. 27.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Hemisphere Media Group in a report on Sunday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Hemisphere Media Group Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 21 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA2 Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

