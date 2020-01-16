Hemisphere Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:HMTV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hemisphere Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:HMTV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 152,400 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the December 15th total of 140,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
HMTV traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $14.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,721. Hemisphere Media Group has a 12-month low of $11.34 and a 12-month high of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.86.
Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $35.85 million for the quarter.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Hemisphere Media Group in a report on Sunday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.
About Hemisphere Media Group
Hemisphere Media Group Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 21 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA2 Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.
