Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) Short Interest Up 6.0% in December

Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,500 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the December 15th total of 141,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 121,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hess Midstream Partners by 44.4% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,893,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,466,000 after purchasing an additional 582,085 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Hess Midstream Partners by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Hess Midstream Partners by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Hess Midstream Partners by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HESM traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $25.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,456. Hess Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $17.61 and a 12-month high of $25.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.48.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $195.40 million during the quarter. Hess Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 9.91%. Equities research analysts predict that Hess Midstream Partners will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

HESM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised Hess Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hess Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Hess Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.80.

Hess Midstream Partners Company Profile

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

