HEXAGON AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Shares Up 2%

HEXAGON AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:HXGBY)’s share price shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.69 and last traded at $56.63, 8,383 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 5% from the average session volume of 8,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.49.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.00.

HEXAGON AB/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HXGBY)

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial landscapes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for HEXAGON AB/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXAGON AB/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.