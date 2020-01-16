Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Short Interest Update

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the December 15th total of 2,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 558,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of HXL opened at $76.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $572.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.88 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hexcel will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Hexcel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Hexcel from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen set a $87.00 price target on Hexcel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HXL. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth $321,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Hexcel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 147,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth $5,830,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the third quarter worth $59,000. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.