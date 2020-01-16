Hi Mutual Society Trading Up 16.8% Over Last 7 Days (HMC)

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 16th. One Hi Mutual Society token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and BigONE. Over the last week, Hi Mutual Society has traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar. Hi Mutual Society has a market cap of $3.76 million and $35,324.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00037150 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $523.42 or 0.06027294 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00027497 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00035555 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00128341 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001156 BTC.

About Hi Mutual Society

Hi Mutual Society (CRYPTO:HMC) is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. The official website for Hi Mutual Society is hms.io . Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Hi Mutual Society Token Trading

Hi Mutual Society can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hi Mutual Society should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hi Mutual Society using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

