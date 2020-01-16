Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 35.22%. The firm had revenue of $167.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of HOMB stock traded up $1.23 on Thursday, hitting $20.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,746,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,249. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Home Bancshares has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $20.44.

In other news, Director Alex R. Lieblong sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $452,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 587,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,072,263.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack Engelkes sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $74,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 138,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,009.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,855. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

HOMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens set a $22.00 target price on Home Bancshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup downgraded Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

