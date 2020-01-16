Homeserve plc (LON:HSV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Homeserve plc (LON:HSV) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,361.25 ($17.91).

HSV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,360 ($17.89) target price on shares of Homeserve in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Homeserve in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Peel Hunt raised Homeserve to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 1,350 ($17.76) to GBX 1,450 ($19.07) in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.73) price objective on shares of Homeserve in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($19.07) price objective (up previously from GBX 1,350 ($17.76)) on shares of Homeserve in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

LON:HSV opened at GBX 1,307 ($17.19) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,262.43 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,181.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09. Homeserve has a 1-year low of GBX 864.50 ($11.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,311 ($17.25).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a GBX 5.80 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Homeserve’s payout ratio is 0.67%.

About Homeserve

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to household customers under the HomeServe brand. It offers plumbing, drainage, electrics, water supply pipe, gas supply pipe, appliance repair, pest infestation, and locksmith services, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services.

