Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 5,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.42.

NYSE HON traded up $1.53 on Thursday, reaching $182.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,132,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,366. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.19 and a 12-month high of $183.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.91.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.