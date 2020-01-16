Howard Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Howard Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 115,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,863 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises 1.6% of Howard Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Howard Capital Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $13,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $508,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 10.5% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 56,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 12.5% in the third quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. now owns 75,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 3.4% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 18,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at about $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $119.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,945. The company has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.03. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $121.77.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.512 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.81%.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $511,960.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,695.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,797 shares of company stock worth $974,403 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. CIBC assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 target price on Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.27.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

