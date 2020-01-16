Howard Capital Management Raises Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Howard Capital Management grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,470 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up about 2.1% of Howard Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Howard Capital Management owned approximately 0.42% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $16,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth $51,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter worth $62,000. Family Management Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth $107,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

XBI traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.08. 2,990,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,213,054. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.74. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $72.97 and a 1 year high of $98.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.0009 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.00%.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.