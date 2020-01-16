Hrvst Tch Achv Grw Incm Cl A Etf Unt (TSE:HTA) Shares Down 0.2%

Hrvst Tch Achv Grw Incm Cl A Etf Unt (TSE:HTA) fell 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$11.74 and last traded at C$11.76, 24,983 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 27% from the average session volume of 33,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.78.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$11.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.77.

Hrvst Tch Achv Grw Incm Cl A Etf Unt Company Profile (TSE:HTA)

Tech Achievers Growth & Income Fund is a Canada-based investment fund. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide unitholders with the opportunity for capital appreciation, monthly cash distributions and lower overall volatility of Portfolio returns than would otherwise be experienced by owning Equity Securities of the Technology Achievers directly.

