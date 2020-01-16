HTC Purenergy (CVE:HTC) Shares Up 35.7%

HTC Purenergy Inc (CVE:HTC) shot up 35.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.29, 118,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 198% from the average session volume of 39,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $20.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.86.

HTC Purenergy Company Profile (CVE:HTC)

HTC Purenergy Inc develops, aggregates, and commercializes proprietary technologies relating to CO2 capture and CO2 solvent recovery in Canada. The company operates through two segments, HTC CO2 Systems and Maxx. It offers energy products and services for oil field drilling, completion, and production; operates custom fabrication, CNC, and conventional machine shops, as well as overhead, mobile crane, fertilizer/material handling, and paint shops; and manufactures, sells, and distributes products relating to oil and gas equipment supply and services.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for HTC Purenergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HTC Purenergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.