HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Given New $182.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on HubSpot from $210.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded HubSpot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on HubSpot from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $195.42.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $182.60 on Monday. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $137.30 and a 52-week high of $207.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.02 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.02.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $173.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $1,271,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,604,871.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total value of $152,246.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,943 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,888. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in HubSpot by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,143,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $706,494,000 after buying an additional 308,282 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 365,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,483,000 after buying an additional 43,760 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,888,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,064,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in HubSpot by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,481,000 after buying an additional 34,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.