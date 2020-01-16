Husky Energy Inc. (TSE:HSE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Husky Energy Inc. (TSE:HSE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.33.

HSE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Husky Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Husky Energy from C$13.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Husky Energy from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Husky Energy from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating on shares of Husky Energy in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of HSE traded up C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$9.53. 1,475,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,631,299. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.69, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. Husky Energy has a 12 month low of C$8.48 and a 12 month high of C$18.05.

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.30 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Husky Energy will post 0.8000001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Husky Energy’s payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

About Husky Energy

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

