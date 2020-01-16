Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY) Short Interest Update

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 236,100 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the December 15th total of 215,100 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

In other Hyster-Yale Materials Handling news, insider Theodore D. Taplin sold 1,018 shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $57,812.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,135.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,128,000 after acquiring an additional 274,129 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 892,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,296,000 after purchasing an additional 17,320 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.86% of the company’s stock.

HY stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.04. 48,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,979. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 12-month low of $43.26 and a 12-month high of $76.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 1.50.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.04). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

