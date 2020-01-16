HYUNDAI MTR CO/GDR (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $31.28

HYUNDAI MTR CO/GDR (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.28 and traded as low as $28.00. HYUNDAI MTR CO/GDR shares last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 240 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.03.

HYUNDAI MTR CO/GDR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HYMTF)

Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts worldwide. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the i30 N, Veloster, Accent, Sonata, i30, Azera, Sonata Turbo, i40, i40 Sedan, Elantra, Elantra Sport, Accent 5DR, ix20, i20, i20 Coupe, Elite i20, Xcent, i10, Grand i10, and Eon names.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for HYUNDAI MTR CO/GDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HYUNDAI MTR CO/GDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.