i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) PT Raised to $36.00 at BTIG Research

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at BTIG Research to $36.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.13% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine lowered i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. i3 Verticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

i3 Verticals stock opened at $31.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.68. The company has a market capitalization of $844.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.49, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.56. i3 Verticals has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $31.44.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $40.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.20 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 14.31% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. i3 Verticals’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that i3 Verticals will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David Scott Meriwether sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $83,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIIV. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the second quarter worth approximately $9,841,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the second quarter worth about $8,678,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 56.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 619,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,256,000 after purchasing an additional 224,833 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 1,053.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 134,282 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the second quarter worth about $3,601,000. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

