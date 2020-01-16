Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IAMGOLD Corp is an international gold exploration and mining company based in Canada. It holds a 38% stake in the Sadiola Gold Mine and a 40% stake in the Yatela Gold Mine. Both are located in Mali, West Africa. Measured and indicated resources at Sadiola and Yatela are 5.5 million ounces of gold (including reserves of 5.2 million ounces). Inferred resources are 5.9 million ounces. IAMGOLD is actively exploring highly prospective ground in Africa and South America. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price objective on the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iamgold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.33.

Shares of Iamgold stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $3.15. 11,471,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,058,796. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of -0.01. Iamgold has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $4.16.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $274.40 million for the quarter. Iamgold had a negative net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. Analysts predict that Iamgold will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Harmer Peter sold 100,000 shares of Iamgold stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $790,700.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IAG. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in Iamgold by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 48,522,050 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $165,460,000 after purchasing an additional 10,020,206 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Iamgold in the 2nd quarter worth $6,938,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Iamgold by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,795,111 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,109 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Iamgold by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,645,807 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after acquiring an additional 914,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Iamgold by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after acquiring an additional 626,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

