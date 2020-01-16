ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.85

ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.85 and traded as high as $14.99. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $14.97, with a volume of 235,647 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ICICI Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.86.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 4.21%. Analysts anticipate that ICICI Bank Ltd will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in ICICI Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 299.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank during the second quarter worth $126,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 12.5% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

