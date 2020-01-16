Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.27

Shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ICLK) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.27 and traded as high as $3.38. Iclick Interactive Asia Group shares last traded at $3.32, with a volume of 3,647 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ICLK. ValuEngine lowered Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Iclick Interactive Asia Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Iclick Interactive Asia Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.27. The company has a market cap of $205.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.78 and a beta of 1.58.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $54.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.24 million. Iclick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that Iclick Interactive Asia Group Ltd will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing.

