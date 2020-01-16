IDEX 24-Hour Volume Reaches $856.00 (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. IDEX has a market capitalization of $5.38 million and $856.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IDEX has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One IDEX token can currently be bought for $0.0118 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.96 or 0.03589323 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011408 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00202822 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030063 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00130895 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 456,725,210 tokens. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official website is idex.market . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex

Buying and Selling IDEX

IDEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

