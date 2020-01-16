IG Group (LON:IGG) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of IG Group (LON:IGG) in a report released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

IGG has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 780 ($10.26) price objective on shares of IG Group in a report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. IG Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 685.67 ($9.02).

Shares of IGG stock traded down GBX 8.80 ($0.12) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 676.20 ($8.90). The company had a trading volume of 399,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,000. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 688.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 620.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.83. IG Group has a twelve month low of GBX 467.40 ($6.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 711.80 ($9.36).

IG Group Holdings plc provides leveraged derivatives and spread betting under the IG brand worldwide. Its CFDs (contracts for difference) are derivatives contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price. The company also offers clients access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and products, such as share dealing and investment portfolios, as well as enables clients to hold their investments in ISAs and SIPPs.

