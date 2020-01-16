IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) Stake Reduced by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Shares of NYSE:INFO traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.08. 460,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,638,672. IHS Markit Ltd has a 52 week low of $50.44 and a 52 week high of $79.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.95. The company has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.79.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. IHS Markit had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on INFO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 91,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $6,547,584.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,335,780.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

Featured Article: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.