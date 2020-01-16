Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Given New $176.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $168.00 to $176.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.35% from the company’s current price.

ITW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Argus set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.21.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

ITW stock opened at $178.41 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $129.44 and a twelve month high of $182.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $57.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.05.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.38%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Michael R. Zimmerman sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.43, for a total value of $1,138,038.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,323.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 37,301 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.69, for a total transaction of $6,404,208.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,674 shares in the company, valued at $11,275,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 245,669 shares of company stock valued at $41,624,681. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITW. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 179.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,139,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,150 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6,875.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,446 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,244,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,053,058,000 after purchasing an additional 581,489 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 215.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 422,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,138,000 after purchasing an additional 288,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 142,024.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 241,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,401,000 after purchasing an additional 241,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.