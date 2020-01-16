Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.80-7.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.86-3.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.96 billion.Illumina also updated its FY 2019

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Illumina from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on Illumina from $348.00 to $341.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Argus raised their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (up from $320.00) on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $340.69.

Shares of ILMN traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $323.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,117. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.86. Illumina has a 1-year low of $263.30 and a 1-year high of $380.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illumina will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,501,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Omead Ostadan sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.01, for a total transaction of $391,212.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,920 shares of company stock worth $1,262,212. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

