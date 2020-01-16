IMS Capital Management Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

IMS Capital Management boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 0.7% of IMS Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 555.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMY. ValuEngine upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Argus upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.69.

In other news, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $1,414,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,827.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $849,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,526.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock opened at $66.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $67.09.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 45.23%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

